The cat’s out of the bag; Tegan and Sara are dropping a new album this fall, and we couldn’t be more hyped. The iconic, LGBTQ artists have been taking a bit of a musical hiatus to work on the Tegan and Sara Foundation and write a memoir based on their high school years, but the band has just announced a new record, proving there truly is no rest for the queer!

Hey, I’m Just Like You, to be released September 27, will feature previously unreleased music the two came across as they were sifting through memories while compiling the upcoming memoir High School.

“We came across two cassette tapes with dozens of songs we wrote in high school,” Tegan and Sara said in an Instagram post. “Defiant and melodramatic, the songs captured the exultation and grief of first loves, first losses, ecstatic kiss-offs, and psychedelic tributes to the friendships we had as teenagers.”

Fully expecting to cringe at the flashback of teenage angst and drama, the two admit they were surprised at how good the music was.

“They were raw, and in some cases, the lyrics were hard to decipher. But the melodies, the honesty in the words, and the joy listening to them after all these years was undeniable. We decided immediately that those songs were the demos we’d use to build the new Tegan and Sara record,” they said.

The twelve songs on Hey, I’m Just Like You bring a new era of Tegan and Sara unlike any other for the band. Traditionally, the twins have written songs independently, only truly collaborating on a handful of songs.

“In some cases, Sara sings songs I wrote, and in other cases I sing songs she wrote,” Tegan said in the post. “For the first time ever, we share vocal duties on a handful of songs, making them the first truly “Tegan AND Sara” songs.”

Additionally, the album was produced by a full team of women, from engineering, mixing, mastering, and recording.

Produced by Alex Hope

Engineered by Rachael Findlen

Mixed by Beatriz Artola

Mastered by Emily Lazar

Assistant engineering by Annie Kennedy

Tegan Quin: Vocals, guitar

Sara Quin: Vocals, guitar, glockenspiel

Alex Hope: Guitar, keyboards, piano, synths, programming, backing vocals

Carla Azar: Drums

Catherine Hiltz: Bass

Available soon for pre-order, the band plans on hitting the road shortly after the September 27 release for a full tour.

