Tatianna became an instant fan favorite the moment she stepped into the Werk Room on RuPaul’s Drag Race season two. With a pretty face, charming personality, and quick tongue, we knew she was going to go far. However, with more seasons airing each year, Tatianna’s name started to fade into the shadows.

That all changed once it was announced that she would be competing in the second season of All Stars. The new and improved Tatianna was here to slay. As a Drag Race girl, she has toured the world, and recently released her first full length album, T1.

She will be tearing up the mainstage alongside Kimora Blac and Jiggly Caliente at this year’s Aurora Pride on Saturday, August 4. We had the pleasure of chatting more with Tati about her career and her upcoming visit.

There has been a resurgence in Tatianna fans since All Stars. How has it been?

The resurgence has been awesome. It’s cool that I was given the opportunity to be on All Stars and kind of reintroduce myself. There are a lot of new viewers, and there’s a big difference in viewership and the people who follow the show from 2010 when I was on season 2 to All Stars in 2016. I was a lot younger, and the fact that the show is on VH1 now is super cool.

It’s been great. It’s given me the opportunity to travel and do all the things I always wanted to do, so I am very pleased and grateful.

You’ve been hitting Pride festivals all season. What makes performing at Pride so important to you?

Performing at Pride is just so awesome. To be a part of it with everyone, every city I have performed in, you get that energy back. There is such a feeling of togetherness and family.

Like, our tribe is all coming together to be part of this big experience. That’s my favorite part of Pride.

What does Pride personally mean to you?

Pride means to me, no matter what you are, gay, straight, trans, whatever, all of us are coming together and celebrating who we are and that that we can be who we are.

What can audiences generally expect from a Tatianna performance?

I like to dance a little bit and I like to keep things energetic. I like to make things sexy and just have a fun time and a fun experience. I like to make sure I entertain the crowd, and all of those good things.

A couple months ago, you released your first full length album, T1. Will you be performing any songs from the album?

I have not decided yet. Typically, I choose my set list a few days before I get to wherever I’m going, but probably. We shall see!

How has your album been received by the public?

I have heard nothing but positive things, which is weird [laughs]. Everybody on the internet has opinions and they don’t always coincide with your opinion, so I have not heard anything negative, which is lovely. It’s been well received, and I am very excited and grateful for that.

Do you plan to release more music, videos, etc?

Yes, I definitely plan to release more music videos. I want to promote this album. Back in the day, someone would have an album and they would like release four or five videos. Now, it’s like they release two or three videos, and by the next year, a whole new album is out. I worked on this album with my producers for a full year, so I want to really give it the time it deserves and let everyone hear it. There will definitely be more to come.

You’ll be sharing the stage at Aurora Pride with Kimora Blac and Jiggly; are you close with these girls?

I love both of them. They are so much fun. I got to know Kimora while we were in Australia together and that was super fun, and I’ve known Jiggly for years.

Who are some of your other favorite Drag Race queens to perform with, and why?

I love anytime I get to work with Roxxxy Andrews. We are besties, and we just get each other so much. Sometimes, we are across the room and she’ll know exactly what I’m thinking, and I’ll know exactly what she’s thinking. Anytime I get to work with her is good. I also love with Adore, and Katya because she’s batshit crazy and very entertaining. Those are the ones off the top of my head.

Now, be honest, have there been any updates on your feud with Tyra?

Oh, no! It’s been radio silence, at least on my part. I haven’t spoken about her except for when I’m asked in interviews. Nothing disrespectful or insulting; I’m just being honest about what happened. But no, we are equally blocked on every surface of the internet possible. So, if it’s continuing, then we are basically yelling insults into the air and neither of us are going to see or hear them. So, I’m good [laughs].

How would you say Drag Race changed your life?

Well, it changed everything. I have now been a Drag Race girl for eight years, going on nine. All of my 20s were me being a Drag Race girl. It gave me a career; that’s for sure! Before I did Drag Race, I wasn’t really a drag queen per say. I just performed. I did drag on stage two or three times, then I got on season 2, so that’s when it clicked that this is about to be a career. This is about to be something, and it really was.

I was doing hair and makeup before all of that, so my career path took a hard left turn. Drag Race also changed the outlook I had on myself. It made me to get to know myself a little bit better. When you watch yourself back on television, you see things you enjoy, and you see things you don’t. Also, being in this business, you meet so many different people and so many different walks of life, so it kind of opened me up and made me a lot more comfortable with who I am as a person and how I carry myself. Once you’re on television dressed as a lady, it’s like you’re not really holding anything back anymore!

What were your thoughts on the most recent season? Were you Team Aquaria?

I was very pleased with the top four and I was super happy for Aquaria. It was a good win for her. I also really liked how Eureka grew as a person; I enjoyed watching her story and evolution. Asia is such an awesome person inside and out. I haven’t not met her yet, but watching her on television, I can see that she’s a cool, good-hearted person. I was also team Asia. Kameron is such a sweetie and I completely understood her. Kameron is like, I’m not very talkative. When I need to speak, I will, cause that’s very much kind of like me.

Maybe not so much in interviews, because I get comfortable doing interviews, oddly enough, but in a group full of outspoken and loud queens, I am someone who will take a step back and just watch. I am not one that will jump into the mix, so I completely understood Kameron’s disposition. I liked watching her a lot, too. She’s super gorgeous and I loved what she wore on the runway.

There has been some backlash about the way Drag Race portrays minorities within the queer community. How do you feel about this?

I understand people’s feelings and I only hope in the future the show owns up to those emotions. As someone of color, I see that side and assume that recognition is coming.

If given the opportunity, would you compete for a third time?

Oh! Someone just asked me this on Twitter today. I don’t know. I am someone who comes from a place of ‘yes.’ Like, any opportunity is a good opportunity, but I had such a great time on All Stars even though I was only there for four episodes. It was a great time for me personally, and I don’t know if I want to risk changing that.

When you go into a season, there’s always a possibility of going home first, and obviously that would be hella shitty, or getting into some big blow up altercation, which is a polarizing thing for audiences. Some people end up hating you who used to like you. You know what I mean? I had such a great time and didn’t have any issues with anyone, so I don’t know if I want to risk selling that lovely situation.

Also, I don’t know if I have the nerves anymore! It’s so stressful being on the show, and I’ve done it twice and survived, but it’s so difficult and I don’t know if I want to do that all over again. Maybe, who knows. If they want to hit me up, I’ll think about it!