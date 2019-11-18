After years of demonstrations, protesting, and closures, the fast-food chain known for peddling tasty chicken for the profit of an anti-LGBTQ agenda is finally backing down. So they say …

Chik-fil-A is finally taking a societal pulse check, as they have released a statement claiming they will no longer be donating to organizations and institutions that stand on anti-LGBTQ ideals. Instead, a spokeswoman on Monday told CNBC the company fulfilled their multi-year commitment on delivering dollars to those groups and would now be looking at focusing their philanthropic efforts on the issues of education, homelessness, and hunger.

In 2012, the chain restaurants gave a similar promise that they would no longer donate to anti-LGBTQ groups, but they continued to do so.

“Chick-Fil-A investors, employees, and customers can greet today’s announcement with cautious optimism, but should remember that similar press statements were previously proven to be empty,” said Drew Anderson, GLAAD’s director of campaigns and rapid response, to The Advocate.

It is well-known that the company has donated millions of dollars to groups such as Colorado’s own Focus on the Family and the Christian-based and anti-LGBTQ Salvation Army. A rally as recent as April 2019 was held in the Mineta San Jose International Airport in California as a new Chik-fil-A location opened.

At the time, folks from the corporate headquarters said, “Recent coverage about Chick-fil-A continues to drive an inaccurate narrative about our brand. We do not have a political or social agenda or discriminate against any group. More than 145,000 people from different backgrounds and beliefs represent the Chick-fil-A brand. We embrace all people, regardless of religion, race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender identity.”

If that was true only seven months ago, why is the brand only now taking to a national platform to announce that they once and for all are done giving to the hate groups? Additionally, if the funding for these groups is finally put to rest, does that then mean that the Christian-based company is more inclusive in their hiring practices? Anderson doesn’t think so.

“Chick-Fil-A still lacks policies to ensure safe workplaces for LGBTQ employees and should unequivocally speak out against the anti-LGBTQ reputation that their brand represents,” he said.

While the hate may have been taken out of the corporation, does that ultimately mean that the chicken is finally guilt-free? We’ll have to wait and see.