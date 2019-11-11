Are you a queer youth who wants to stop bullying in schools, have your voice heard, and make an impact? With your parent’s permission, take this short survey, and let us know if you or someone you know is being bullied and how we can help.

This survey was created by myself, OUT FRONT‘s high school intern, for a school project, but it means more than that to me. I want to help teens who face bullying or don’t feel safe in schools to have their voices heard.

There is currently a lot of data out there about how youth identify as queer and what that means for them. Survey results show that many youth identify outside of the gender binary, and actions show us that our youth care about social issues. Still, there isn’t really enough evidence about how teens and young adults fit into their environment and how they feel protected and supported in their schools, friend groups, and families.

The purpose is to gather statistical data from those who take our survey in order to understand the demographics regarding our youth. This is catered to high school students and their experiences in school.

The survey consists of 12 questions, all of which are mandatory. However, each question includes the option of selecting “Other” if you choose not to answer. If so, you’ll simply be prompted on to the next question and can keep taking the survey.

The survey was created by a high school student and for high school students. All information from the survey will be used for a school assignment and for OUT FRONT to learn how to try and better serve our youth. All individual information will be kept strictly confidential.

Please feel free to give us your opinions, and thanks so much for taking the time to share them with us!