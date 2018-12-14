Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

A suspect has been apprehended for the brutal, homophobic attack that took place in New York last week, according to New Now Next

The attack was against a 20-year-old woman riding the E-Train to Manhattan. It started as an argument between herself and the charged assailant, 54-year-old Allasheed Allah. He used homophobic slurs against her and then attacked her from behind, fracturing her spine. The attacker fled the scene, but part of the incident was caught on camera, and the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force used this footage to identify him.

Allah has been charged with assault and aggravated harassment, both as hate crimes. While this entire incident is disturbing and frightening, we can rest knowing justice will be served, at least in this case.

Previous ArticleNew Music from Ariana Grande
No Newer Articles
Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.