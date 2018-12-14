A suspect has been apprehended for the brutal, homophobic attack that took place in New York last week, according to New Now Next.

🚨WANTED FOR ASSAULT: Black male, 50-60 years old. On 11/30 at 5:10 pm in Queens aboard a Manhattan-bound E train he used a slur about the victim’s sexual orientation & pushed her to the ground from behind causing injury. If you have any info call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/zW5Xy1OoRG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 10, 2018

The attack was against a 20-year-old woman riding the E-Train to Manhattan. It started as an argument between herself and the charged assailant, 54-year-old Allasheed Allah. He used homophobic slurs against her and then attacked her from behind, fracturing her spine. The attacker fled the scene, but part of the incident was caught on camera, and the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force used this footage to identify him.

The Individual who was wanted for a Hate Crime in the @NYPD112Pct #Queens, has been APPREHENDED! Thank you to all #NewYorkers who called in tips. Together, we’re all Crime Stoppers! 👮🏽‍♀️🕵🏿‍♂️🕵🏼‍♀️👮🏾‍♂️#NYC @NYPDDetectives @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/9FfYeUIK1s — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 13, 2018

Allah has been charged with assault and aggravated harassment, both as hate crimes. While this entire incident is disturbing and frightening, we can rest knowing justice will be served, at least in this case.