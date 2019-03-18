The Supreme Court decided not to take up the case of a homophobic bed & breakfast owner who was already defeated in the lower courts.

According to CNN, a bed & breakfast in Hawaii refused to provide a room to a lesbian couple because, as a Christian, she “believes that she is morally responsible for the sexual activity that takes place under her roof.”

BREAKING: The US Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a Hawaii bed and breakfast that refused to rent a room to a lesbian couple. Just in case you ever goto Hawaii, please make sure you stay away from these homophobic owners. The B&B is called ALOHA BED & BREAKFAST. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 18, 2019

Because the Supreme Court refused to take up the case, this leaves things in favor of the couple. A Hawaii court of appeals found the business owner guilty of engaging in discrimination. If there are any pending damages, they will be awarded to the couple.

This case is reminding many of the Colorado Cake Case, which was finally dropped on a state level. No Supreme Court involvement means that this business owner won’t get away with blatant discrimination, and the couple may even get a little something for their trouble.