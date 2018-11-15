The plaintiff in the Supreme Court Case that decided in favor of LGBTQ marriage, Jib Obergefell, has been voicing concerns about same-gender marriage and other protections getting overturned now that the Supreme Court has shifted.

Obergefell is concerned that Kavanaugh being sworn in and more republicans in the senate will spell trouble for those hoping to advance human rights measures at a federal level and could even mean some that are already in existence being rolled back.

“I definitely am worried, what with the changes in the Supreme Court and with this administration that has continued to nominate conservative judges across the country. The federal judiciary has changed dramatically, and all it takes is for the right case to get in front of the right judges for that to end up in front of the Supreme Court again,” he told TMZ in a video clip.

“Right now, the best thing we can do is vote in every possible election, whether that’s local, state, national, talk to elected officials, but when it comes to the court system, unfortunately there isn’t a whole lot that we can do. If a case ends up in front of a federal court, we can’t call those justices and give our two-cents worth; they’re not going to listen to us. So, it really is just: vote and be vocal,” he added.