Ever since the recent changes in the Supreme Court, human rights activists have been worried that protections to marginalized groups will be rolled back, including LGBTQ rights.

Now, according to New Now Next, it looks like this prediction could be coming true. There are several anti-queer petitions that, if taken up by the justices, could spell trouble.

A few weeks ago, Trump requested to fast-track the ruling to ban trans people from the military. He is turning to the Supreme Court since it has continually lost in federal courts.

“One of the reasons they want the Supreme Court to take the case is they don’t want to produce information in the trial courts,” stated James Esseks, director of the LGBT project for the American Civil Liberties Union, according to New Now Next. “They don’t want to go through that discovery process and explain how and why they got to their decisions. They’re trying to short-circuit the normal process that would allow for full understanding about what was behind this.”

Other petitions all seek clarification on whether or not Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ people in the workplace. The Title was tested once when a court of appeals ruled in favor of a trans funeral director who was fired once she announced she was planning to transition. It was tested again during the cake case.

And finally, the courts may again examine whether or not sex discrimination bills protect the rights of trans students to use the bathroom they are comfortable in at school.

This is a stressful time, as the newly appointed justices could rule against progress if any of these issues are revisited. However, there is no guarantee that any or all of them will be, and as always, there is hope for positive change through peaceful protest, knowledge, and participating in the voting process.