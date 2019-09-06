The Seattle Storm’s point guard Sue Bird will miss the remainder of the season due to a recovery from knee surgery. According to a statement released by the WNBA team, Bird had a successful surgery on her knee on May 30. Bird will sit out the rest of the season and the playoffs in order to recover from surgery.

Despite not having two of their strongest players, Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart, the Storm still clinched a spot on the playoffs according to the New York Times. Seattle still has an away game against the Dallas Wings before their first playoff game against the Minnesota Lynx, according to the WNBA playoff schedule.

Bird has a record of being tough; despite playing overseas during the off-season, she has played from 27 to 36 games all but one season for the last 17 years according to the New York Times. Bird will stay in Seattle as she recovers, where she stays with her partner, soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe. According to InStyle, the pair met in 2016 during the Rio Olympics. They began dating by that fall and have been living together in Seattle for a year.

Bird expresses sadness about not being able to play this season, but looks forward to the next. In the team’s statement, she says, “While it has been difficult not to be on the court with my teammates, I am very proud of what they have accomplished this season. I look forward to suiting up for the Storm in 2020.”