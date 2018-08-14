According to a recent study commissioned by the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, businesses with LGBTQ folks in leadership roles perform better than those without queer leaders.

“This study supports what we have been saying for years—having LGBT people in leadership positions, whether it as a CEO, a business owner, a part of senior management, or on the board of directors, is good for a business’ bottom line,” said Jason Rae, chamber president and CEO and one of the report’s authors in a statement. “Simply put, diversity is good for business.”

Eighty-eight companies were polled for the survey, and it overwhelmingly showed that companies with LGBTQ leadership exhibited “organizational performance, social and environmental corporate social responsibility, workforce quality and utilization, as well as high-performance human resource management practices.”

This just confirms what we already knew; being queer is good for business, and business is good!