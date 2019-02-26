A recent Reuters survey of LGB folks in Britain found that one-fifth of those surveyed had attempted suicide.

The study was conducted by the Christian charity group the Ozanne Foundation via Reuters. The study found that out of 4,613 people total, 91 of the 458 who had participated in conversion therapy had attempted suicide, and 60 percent said they had suffered mental health issues related the the therapy. It also found that 76 of those who had received therapy were forced to have sex with someone of the opposite gender, and over half of those who answered in the affirmative said it happened before they turned 18.

“There are young people’s lives who are very significantly at risk,” said Jayne Ozanne, founder of the Ozanne Foundation. “It makes you hate yourself for who you are.”

This disturbing information makes the progress organizations like One Colorado are making to ban conversion therapy even more important.