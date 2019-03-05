Log In Register
Yep, it’s official, you can now get a Grande Grande. Her drink is an iced Cloud Macchiato, available in both cinnamon and caramel.

“We’ve long been fans of Ariana Grande’s (and we’re both fans of Clouds), so we’re excited to work with her to celebrate the debut of Cloud Macchiato,” Starbucks USA Today.

So, next time you roll up to Starbucks, be obnoxious and order the Grande Grande. Just make sure you tip well.

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's interim editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

