Yep, it’s official, you can now get a Grande Grande. Her drink is an iced Cloud Macchiato, available in both cinnamon and caramel.

“We’ve long been fans of Ariana Grande’s (and we’re both fans of Clouds), so we’re excited to work with her to celebrate the debut of Cloud Macchiato,” Starbucks USA Today.

So, next time you roll up to Starbucks, be obnoxious and order the Grande Grande. Just make sure you tip well.