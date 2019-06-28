Shortly after several business along South Broadway have been vandalized by a white supremacist group, the neighborhood is banding together to say “no more hate” in their town.

For months, the alt-white group known as Patriot Front has been targeting South Broadway businesses that promote inclusivity and openness by covering shops’ signage, windows, and doors with stickers belonging to the hate group.

Small business Hope Tank fell subject to the most recent onslaught of vandalism on June 26, whose front window sports the following declaration: “We Welcome All Religions. All Races. All Countries of Origin. All Sexual Orientations. All Genders. We Stand With You. You Are Safe Here,” reported Westword.

“I have heard through the grapevine that there were about four or five other stickers around the neighborhood,” Hope Tank owner Erica Righter told Westword. “But I think the placement of ours was clearly very deliberate.”

Stickering has not been the worst of the offenses, unfortunately. Violence ensued in April when a person was stabbed for trying to remove stickers outside of Goodwill on the corner of South Broadway and Archer.

In an effort to combat the acts of violence and messages of hostility, businesses from 1st Avenue to Bayou are throwing a block party titled “HOPE NOT HATE” to “bring good vibes and have fun together as a community,” the Facebook event page said.

“The South Broadway family will not be intimidated by such cowards” said the page and the Friday night event is open to all who want to show the neighborhood some love.