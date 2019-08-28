Why succumb to the slump of a wretched Wednesday? Instead, turn the sound up with a new, sexy tune from Stewart Taylor so you can get moving and thinking of that special someone.

In “Mess Your Hair Up,” Taylor encourages fans to be playful and adventurous with their significant others in the R&B funk track. Pulling “Off the Wall”-era Michael Jackson realness, the track was inspired by Taylor’s own long-distance relationship.

“I had recently moved to L.A. from New York, and my partner sent me a super sexy picture,” he said. “I told him I wanted to jump on him and mess his hair up! The chorus of the song came to me almost immediately afterwards.”

Bringing us optimism in the music video for “Mess Your Hair Up,” Taylor wanted to highlight the diversity of the queer community.

“The video celebrates white, black, Latino, and even drag queen hairstyles, because all of it is beautiful to me,” he said.

Photo by Derek Wander Photography