In a time when we can feel torn apart, new music from out musician Wils is a plea for us to reach out and to make sure we are all okay during this time of social distancing, isolation, and quarantine.

The new album Don’t Leave Too Soon is a reflection on a year of loss, pain, hurt, and turmoil. A personal project which turned into a form of outreach and outpouring of love and support, Wils examines his own coming out journey in the new tracks.

“This is a very personal album and I am dedicating it to everyone out there battling heartache from the end of a season,” Wils said.

Singapore pop artist Wils revealed he was gay last year with the hit single, “Open Up Babe,” which was just an introduction into the full-length 12 track album Don’t Leave Too Soon, shedding light on the darker side of the rainbow.

“The last year was pretty rough,” Wils commented. “While I was experiencing a newfound sense of freedom from finally being my authentic self, the lives of important people around me were falling apart. One friend’s special someone chose drugs over her. Another learned of infidelity from the man he planned to marry. Then came the ultimate tragedy. A dear friend committed suicide.”

While his friend who took his own life was living a fulfilled life, it was ultimately the rejection from his parents for being gay that he couldn’t move past from.

In his latest single “Empty,” Wils explores the grey area of not wanting to end a relationship but also not knowing how to keep it alive. The push-pull of avoiding heart break while simultaneously seeing your heart crumble while a relationship is ending; whether it’s romance, family, or friendship, the end of a relationship is always one of searching for what went wrong, wondering what could have been, and finally letting go, as you know you should.

“Life is so precious, cherish every moment you have,” Wils advised. “Sadly, everything we love will eventually leave us, but we have to continue living life and loving self; because your ‘self’ is the one person who will never leave.”

Regardless of the shock, pain, denial, and guilt we all feel for various reasons during our journeys as human beings, everything is temporary and eventually acceptance and hope will follow. Just as the quarantine, social distancing, and isolation is temporary, we too will rise above and be a stronger community for it.

Now, turn that sound up and get to know a bit more about Wils through his incredibly vulnerable songs.

For more information, follow Wils on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @heywils.