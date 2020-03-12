PVRIS, fronted by alternative rocker and queer woman Lynn Gunn, have released a new music video to accompany the newest single from the highly anticipated, upcoming album. In the single “Dead Weight,” the band explore themes of people-pleasing and giving too much of oneself to others.

Gunn, who recently acknowledged that she puts in most of the leg work when it comes to crafting the music and lyrics to PVRIS songs, notoriously writes about themes of self-deprecation and self-deprivation. Former singles such as “You and I,” the smash single off their first full-length album White Noise, speaks of the breaking point between a couple and the unlikelihood of making it through the end of the night intact. The hit “What’s Wrong,” off their second album All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell, is the personal reflection of Gunn’s experience being in a successful, traveling band and the toll it takes on the heart and soul of a person.

In “Dead Weight,” the third single released as a teaser to the upcoming May 1 release off the album Use Me, Gunn leans into a psych-rock sound with a distorted vocal to emphasize the feeling that, for some, being yourself isn’t enough.

With lines like “So sick of being your giver, throwing my soul away/ A-a-a-all give, no-no-no-no take” and “Look what you started/ You’re turning me heartless/ I’m trying my hardest/ If I’m being honest,” Gunn is calling out the users and taking a step back to reclaim herself.

PVRIS have been breaking barriers, not only in the metal roots they stem from, but now as they move into the electro-pop realm. Gunn has been out and proud since the beginning of her career and poses as a symbol of queer representation in the genre-crossing, mainstream act.

Now turn that sound up and celebrate queer women who rock this March!