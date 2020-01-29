Queercore band Non La, led by DJ On, has a few important things to tell the world after an extended stay in Taiwan in 2019. The trip was instrumental, not only for his journey as a person, but because it gave him exactly the inspiration he needed to write his debut solo album.

The queer Chinese-Vietnamese musician from Vancouver, BC, recently released got attention with his first single, “Light in My Loafers,” an ode to Grindr, from his debut album Not In Love. For On, the process of writing the album was not just to tell tales of unrequited love, it was in fact a deeper dive into scrutinizing the politics within the queer scene.

“It is hard in Vancouver because rent is so expensive and DIY venues are constantly shutting down. Right now there are maybe two venues in Vancouver that I consistently perform in at this point, but after being gone, I now really appreciate the DIY music scene here.”

While venues were shutting down, two spots were better than none, which is what On experienced in Taiwan.

“I couldn’t crack the scene in Taipei, there was really only one venue that I could find, and it just wasn’t for me,” On explained.

In addition to not having a space where On felt comfortable performing the music of Non La, he found other ways of connecting with others, and ultimately himself.

On went to Taiwan after he graduated college with a one-way ticket and desire to explore life after a seven-year stint in college. He returned to Canada one year after moving, with a whole new lease on life, an appreciation of the state of the music industry in Vancouver, and an entire album.

“I didn’t know anyone in the city, so I spent a lot of the time in my apartment, just writing music and going on Tinder and Grindr dates,” he said. “I had so much time to just like fall in love and write music, and the album just came out from that.”

He said that he had no intention on writing an album when he first got there, however, it became a place where he could process feelings of loneliness, his experiences in dating, and expressing his sexuality.

Not In Love is On’s first release as the solo act Non La, formerly playing bass and drums in other collaborations and bands. Now, stepping into the spotlight, Non La has given On the chance to sing lead and take the music the direction he wants it to go.

Exploring sexuality and finding comfort through intimate connections inspired a lot of On’s writing, however, another theme that was important for him to bring to people’s attention is emphasized in Not In Love. Fetishization.

“Something I thought about while I was in North America was being Asian and being fetishized in the gay community. The final song, which is also the album title, “Not In Love,” is kind of a sarcastic song about being fetishized,” he said.

He continued, “I thought when I moved away I wouldn’t experience that anymore but while I was living in Taiwan, locals were more interested in me because I am part Taiwanese and I grew up in North America, so I was also being fetishized.”

For On, Not In Love is a vulnerable and honest look at how he, as a queer person of color from Canada experiences the world. No filter, just pure authenticity.

“A lot of the songs, I don’t cover in metaphor, I really just state my feelings and I am a little nervous about that. There’s a song called “Go Out Today,” and it sounds like I’m saying I don’t want to go out and party but it’s more about how in queer spaces I can feel alienated and othered, even though I’m queer. A lot of times in the DIY scene or in the queer scene, I’m one of very few Asian people,” said On.

When it comes to representation and visibility, On faces challenges every day as he searches for a place for his music in a mostly straight, white dominated industry.

“I don’t know if people understand what I’m trying to do with my art because so much of it is informed by me being a Chinese-Vietnamese queer person of color. I think it’s not surprising that I sent out this album to a lot of record labels, I tried to shop it at a lot of record labels, and the two that I ended up going with are headed by men of color. I think they’re able to understand my art so much more,” he said.

On admits that for a while, the process of shopping the record was discouraging, however he feels really good about the finished album as it stands now.

“It’s that classic thing of wanting a seat at the table, but then it shows me that there are other tables. Or, you’ll just have to build your own,” On said with conviction.

With the newest single “Come On” off On’s album Not In Love, On taps into the strength and unabashed directness of asking for exactly what you want from a romantic interest. Using the shield of Non La, On uses a fast, forward driving garage-punk guitar riffs to drive a sense of urgency alongside the adoration in the lyrics.

“Come On” takes us back to the days when rock and punk music was at the forefront of mainstream and yet brings a ultra-new queer force behind it.

So, turn that sound up, get on board with Non La, and support queer artists of color!

*Photos provided by Non La