Get your self-filmed TikTok timers ready because this track from mxmtoon is going to deliver the inspiration you need to release the new viral dance video.

On the heels of releasing her deeply personal and self-reflecting EP dawn, mxmtoon is foreshadowing with the danceable track “fever dream.” With themes that lean towards embracing hope rather than sorrow, mxmtoon is reaching out of her comfort zone in order to deliver a bit of light in a time that feels dark.

“I wanted to remind people that things will be okay and even on the darkest day, the sun still rises,” Maia states. “I want to lift people up. I still love making sad songs, but I wanted to make something that felt refreshing to me this time.”

The Brooklyn-based bisexual woman of color also known as Maia believes it is her obligation to speak on issues that affect us all, which includes her experiences as a child of immigrants, current events, and using her art as a way to process the rollercoaster of emotions that we as humans experience.

In “fever dream,” mxmtmoon has leveled up again as she set up to create something that was more polished and produces. The hypnotic single zeroes in on the beauty of living in the moment and taking chances regardless of what lies ahead.

“It’s a song about taking a leap of faith into an unknown world, which is what I did when I started making music,” she explained. “It’s terrifying to put yourself out there and be vulnerable with people. I wanted to give myself a pat on the back and honor the past—to accept the tough parts of where you come from while also seeing the beauty of the future and not knowing what will happen.”

Adding her years of dance training, and avid affection for TikTok, as inspiration for the visual component to the music video lends itself to be a well-rounded piece of art that can provide us all some hope during these times of darkness and isolation.

So, turn that sound up, get that iPhone ready, and get to dancing to the new mxmtoon track, “fever dream.”

The full album dawn will be available April 22 on all streaming platforms.