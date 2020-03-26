Emerging onto the scene as an independent artist, former member of the girl group Fifth Harmony Lauren Jauregui is bringing a smooth, new track to audiences with a Spanglish flair.

The newly released single “Lento,” translated to “Slowly,” created in collaboration with leading Latin producer Tainy, is a sultry glimmer into the pace the world has recently adopted.

Zero social distancing happening here; Jauregui is giving us sweaty, sexy realness as she sings of how the vibrating energy and the pulsing of the crowd dancing together ignites her fire.

Dale lento, tócamela más lento

El ritmo me está encendiendo

(Give it slow, touch it slower

The Beat is turning me on)

The Cuban-American pop star came out as bisexual shortly after Trump’s election in 2016 in a very candid letter to his followers, published in Billboard. In the letter, she wrote:

“You are HYPOCRITES.

Restoring the America-that-was is only stagnating the progression of our consciousness. You voted for a person who built an 18-month campaign off the back of your hatred. He manipulated ALL of you with such ease by speaking to the darker parts of you that had started to feel ashamed about the way you viewed the ‘politically correct’ world.”

Jauregui has been vocal about her queerness ever since, and is now releasing brand-new music wrapped in a package of authenticity, diversity, and good, old-fashioned sex appeal.

Now, turn that sound up for Lauren Jauregui!

