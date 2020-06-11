Craving something sultry and sexy? Kehlani is delivering femme glam paired with agent provocateur in the new music video for her single “Open (Passionate)” off her latest full-length release It Was Good Until it Wasn’t.

From hot tubbing in a golden bikini to waist cinching blazers and fresh kicks, Kehlani has not only put together some killer looks during quarantine but she has provided us some much needed new tunes about the complications of love.

For many of us during this time, relationships have become even more complicated than before the lockdowns and social distancing. Been spending too much time with that once upon a time special someone? This song may be just for you. In “Open (Passionate),” Kehlani confesses her curiosity/trepidations around a potentially open relationship.

Asking “what if” is the indicator that the desire to stray, and not in a way that needs to be relationship ending. For a lot of queer folks, open and polyamorous relationships are not uncommon and in fact as we are able to be more free with finding unconventional and exploratory paths to love, sex, passion, and relationships, it’s comes as no surprise that this queer singing is exploring her options.

“Or do you got me way too open to be open?

Is the lens I see you through just way too focused?

What if I’m curious and caught up in the moment?

Will I mess around when you’re across the ocean?

Can I control it? Oh woah

Do you got me way too open to be open?

Would I let it twist up all of my emotions?

Will I mess around when you’re across the ocean?

Do you got me way too open to be (Open)”

Part two of “Open (Passionate)” brings us to a late night car ride where she confesses her love for her partner’s passion. Adoring the way they cruise and move together, Kehlani wraps the song in a smooth and sultry bow.

While many artists have recognized that right now is not the best time to be releasing new music, as the social and political discourse and conversation around police brutality and law enforcement reform is at a critical point, music can save us and recharge us during times of rest.

POC stories, queer stories, nonbinary stories, women’s stories, and diverse stories help us not only learn more about one another, they truly bind us as we see more and more of our similarities rather than our differences.

dropped the album a month ago and its defleeee not the time to release anything related or promote it. i jus wanna say i see the daily love on the socials thank u!! genuinely thank u i feel the love! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) June 11, 2020

Now it’s time to turn that sound up and get cozy with the quarantine theme music video for “Open (Passionate).”