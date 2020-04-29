Bringing some major queerness to the Bronx, we are bringing the feisty flavor right to you with this new release from DJ Joey LaBeija.

The Puerto Rican-American New York-born producer and songwriter has a brand-new EP titled enemies of progress out now and the latest single “unavailable” is a must-add to your ready-for-summer playlists. Raw, sexy, and oh-so sweaty, this track will have you dancing away the quarantine blues.

As a multidisciplinary artist, LaBeija is also a member of the House of LaBeija, a royal ballroom which is known for its rebellion against the racial prejudices that existed in New York in the 70s. Tapping into that disobedience while weaving in a wild flirtation, he simultaneously creates something raw and real.

Through its twisted beats, “unavailable” showcases a tongue-in-cheek side of LaBeija’s humor. With a punk-meets-electropop grunge, the grit is dripping from this emotive track. Claiming, “I love men who are unavailable,” we get a sneak peek into the provocative and complicated sexy rendezvous this queer artist runs into.

The way the bass meets the distorted vocals serves a perfect sauce of pure sex meets spook, defying boundaries of what we think of when we hear genres like R&B and electronica, yet the elements are clearly an experimental take on both. Needs, wants, kinds, and desires, LaBeija delivers it all with “unavailable.”

The entire EP, enemies of progress, is LaBeija’s exploration of his disarming vulnerability as he explores the brutally honest world of a life post-breakup. Bringing a grit and grunge from his underground roots, he puts the queer slant on a diverse range of influences, from Robyn to Roísín Murphy.

Turn that sound up and enjoy the twisted and truly danceable “unavailable” by LaBeija.