We begin with honoring queer female-identified musicians during Women’s History Month by featuring Joy Huerta of Jesse & Joy, the Mexican pop brother/sister duo, in the first Sound Up of March, 2020. Joy is breaking all the “rules” in the Latinx music scene as the out Latina musician brought to queer Spanish audiences a form of representation which is of major significance to the genre.

Este mujerón nació un día como hoy unas cuantas primaveras atrás. Y yo estoy segura que desde entonces ya estaba apartada para mi 👭. Feliz cumpleaños babyyyy @dianaatri !!! Celebro tu vida hoy y siempre mi amorcito hermoso. De verdad, no se que hice para merecerte ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jh3GHTmqrH — Joy (@solamentejoy) March 2, 2020

As a Latina who performs to a world which is intolerant of queerness and stems from a traditionally religious homophobic foundation, Joy has become an inspiration to many of her fans, followers, and fellow LGBTQ folks, proving that there is in fact progress worldwide.

The sibling act, originating from Mexico City, have been performing as Jesse & Joy since the release of their first album in 2006. Seeing immediate succes, their debut single “Espacio Sideral” was certified gold by the Asociación Mexicana de Productores de Fonogramas y Videogramas.

The group has since released three more full-length studio albums and have garnered world-wide success and a diverse and massive following. With an Instagram following well above 3 million, their latest music video release of the single “No Nuestro Vale Más” has nearly 10 millions views within its first two weeks of being released.

Mid 2019, Joy lifted the veil of transparency to her fans, and critics, as she posted a Tweet about her wife and their soon-to-be arriving child.

While Joy prefers to keep boundaries around her personal life and the lives of her family, she acknowledges the importance of representation and is honest about her journey.

So, it’s time to turn that sound up and get cozy with this soulful Latin sonnet.