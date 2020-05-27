Gearing up for Pride, we are on the hunt for inclusive artists who use their platform as public figures as a way to bring necessary visibility to LGBTQ folks. Enter Flavia, whose single “Them” has become an anthem for those who identify as trans and nonbinary, as well as the rest of the beautiful, queer spectrum.

The music video for “Them,” which was directed by Basil Mironer, is a celebration of trans identities and shows a wide range of queer individuals who are embracing their gender expressions. This is one of many projects that Flavia and Mironer have collaborated on over the last five years, from other music videos to visual projections during her live sets. The collaboration proves to continue to be pure magic with this energetic and colorful delivery of “Them.”

Flavia told Digital Journal in April that the song “Them” was inspired by a romantic relationship she had with with a transmasculine person.

“… The video’s intentions were to be inclusive of the entire trans/gender non-conforming/non-binary community. Through my relationship with this person, my eyes were opened up to how little I knew about the trans community beyond the surface. I became so much more aware of how underrepresented they were in popular media, and I wanted to help change that.”

The electronic pop star is getting the attention of music critics and fans alike, all of whom are eager to welcome the diverse inclusion in Flavia’s art.

“When I create music, it’s really important for me to make art that positively impacts people, that can bring us all closer together, even from a distance,” Flavia said.

Making music that touches on a cause is Flavia’s style; she is not simply here for the accolades and attention focused solely on her talent. While the Ireland-born and now-LA-based artist is showing talent in spades, the social message that is woven into her songs makes her stand out in an authentic way.

So, it’s that time, queers! Turn that sound up, and get down with “Them” by Flavia.

