Feeling sexy and oh-so-magnetic acts as the inspiration for LGBTQ singer/songwriter FAZE and his new music video for the song “Magic.”

The Los Angeles-based artist has just released his debut single, and this budding talent is glowing at the chance to get his music in front of audiences.

“Filming the music video for my debut single “Magic” was honestly an amazing experience, and I was definitely feeling the magic all day long,” said FAZE. “It was my first official video shoot, so it’s super exciting to watch all my hard work come to fruition and see my dreams realized.”

With the desire to create a visual world that could translate the sorcery of sound in the tune, FAZE brought in special effects artist John Huffnagle along with director Thom Trail to bring his mystical, otherworldly dream to life.

The scene opens with an etherial eclipse, and as FAZE emerges from the shadows, the tempo rises and the energy is electric. Scenes fade in and out of an acid-like dream of visual distortions and trippy colors as he serenades us into a spell that is unbreakable.

Related article: Sound Up! Gus Dapperton

Pulling out the looks with a fashion-forward trip back in time, FAZE brings a new life to the 70s sequin suit and platform shoes.

“Magic” is the first single from FAZE’s upcoming debut EP titled Eclipse, which is set to release in November.

“‘Magic’ was the last song I recorded on my EP Eclipse. Stylistically, I wanted to go for something that was influenced by my Persian background, which was outside of the norm for me and also different from mainstream music,” he said. “’Magic’ is essentially about falling for someone or something in a way that you’ve never felt before and exploring new territories, although it can be scary.”

The journey of self-discovery in an often-painfully chaotic world but the debut single is FAZE’s earnestness, a push for the listener to step outside of their comfort zone and embrace the uncomfortable, because it could actually be magical.

Related article: Billie Eilish at Red Rocks 06/05/19

Struggling to find a sense of belonging for years, the queer musician was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome at the age of 7 and found solace and relief from his worries through music.

“My idea of fun when I was a kid was just sitting in my garde, listening to classical music and playing my cello,” he said.

Through songwriting sessions, FAZE sharpened his skills and now pulls from his life experience and strength and is ready to share his voice and art.

“With Eclipse, I feel like it’s the first time I’m stepping out into the world and fully showing who I am as an artist,” FAZE said.