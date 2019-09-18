The future is queer AF, and there is no better affirmation than this fierce combination of pop powerhouses Charli XCX and Troye Sivan. The latest and greatest in LGBTQ musicians is featured right here in Sound Up!, and we are loving that this duo just released their second collaboration, “2099,” the futuristic follow up to “1999” off the Grammy-nominated album Charli, released earlier this week on September 13.

Known for her trailblazing approach in not only musical output, Charli XCX is charging forward and making a stamp on the cultural lexicon due to her creative vision and entrepreneurial spirit. This master of collab is adding “2099” to her bank of hits which currently includes the recent songs “Blame It On Your Love” with Lizzo and “Gone” with Christine and the Queens.

Charli and Troye have entered into a new sound with this single, as the pair is mixing influences from every sonic scape within the pop genre, and this may very well be a big step for the next phase of Top 40.

The beats are weird; the melodies are bionic, and the visuals are washed over with pure sex appeal. This will certainly be a new sound to propel the music of 2020 into new oceans of techno, beat-based pop music. Now, turn that sound up!