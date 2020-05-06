What’s better than using your very own, original song to make a viral pandemic Tik Tok video to? Not much. Just ask Bright Light Bright Light, the alias of Welsh pop star Rod Thomas, with the perfect social media companion piece to his recent disco-bop single “This Was My House.”

The queer singer takes folks out on a virtual night on the town in the music video for the song that was made as an ode to safe spaces. Having been a prevalent staple in the international, LGBTQ music scene, Bright Light Bright Light brings everything he has to the campy yet relevant visual companion.

Of the video, Bright Light Bright Light said, “because the song is about the LGBTQ+ community and our safe spaces, I wanted to fill it with as many people from the community as I possibly could.”

He went on, “The cast are a glorious mix of human rights advocates, party planners, partygoers, bartenders, creatives, and entrepreneurs who all make the tapestry of the NYC LGBTQ+ world so rich. I’m so grateful to them all for lending their talent, time, and passion to my video.”

Sound Up! Joey LaBeija

“This Was My House” is the lead single from the upcoming album Fun City, where Bright Light Bright Light is able to explore disco influences within a complex blend of uptempo dance meets bedroom pop.

In hopes that Fun City will be a way for folks to examine the way that marginalized people stay strong, focused, and creative during times of adversity, the vocals for the album were recorded on the empty dance floor of East Village gay club Bedlam. Bright Light Bright Light utilized the space as a way to channel the energy of the queer trailblazers that influenced him like Sylvester, Erasure, Scissor Sisters, and Hercules & Love Affair.

In addition, Bright Light Bright Light recently released his new single off Fun City titled “Sensation,” a collaboration with Scissor Sisters founder Jake Shears. Written initially about the euphoria of meeting someone (friend, lover, etc.) you instantly connect with while in a fractured and divided world, the song’s meaning feels amplified when viewed through the lens of the current health crisis.

Through both “Sensation” and “This Was My House,” Bright Light Bright Light exudes queer pride and calls on community to celebrate who we are in the spaces we have built for ourselves.