In case you haven’t caught the sound of Copenhagen-based drag queen and recording artist Betty Bitchslap, you are in for a treat with her creation that celebrates the sausage.

In this week’s edition of Sound Up, we want you to turn your gaze over to this queen we just discovered on the Tube!

The debut single and music video from the Danish entertainer, “Hot Dog,” is a song dedicated to the food that resembles a particular preferred part of human anatomy. A quirky love song of sorts, the bass in this tune is raunchy and undeniably good, tapping into a genre that blends techno and industrial house beats with a fun and catchy pop chorus.

Tableaus of opulence and raw sex appeal, the music video plays up contrasting scenes of bright yellow, red, and green with the simplicity of blacks and grays all while still emphasizing the extra we want so badly from our queens. The self-proclaimed ‘trashy but fashy’ drag queen may be new to American audiences, but there’s no doubt these fresh YouTube tunes are going to help the artist jump the pond.

Using her background in musical theatre as a foundation, Bitchslap puts on one hell of a show as she teases us with the best kind of tasty treat.

Catch the latest release, her lyric video for Champagne & Restalyne, on her socials, and follow Betty Bitchslap for more info!