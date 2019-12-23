There is no right or wrong way to write a story about life, art, and being queer, and for many of us who have grown up in adversity, the spectrum of experience is as vast as the rainbow itself. Similarly, musician Ang Low has been using his trademarked “unconventional” life journey and turned it into a poetic and expressive way to connect with audiences.

Ang Low has been using music as a way of understanding himself and the world around him, as he was forced to navigate through a troubled life since childhood. Combining his love of jazz and dance music, and marrying it with his life experience, he has created something special with the new single “Up.”

The new track, which is Ang Low’s latest release from a string of recent streaming singles, is the story of addiction, walking through a numb and restless life, all the while crafting something magical. “Up” sees Ang Low nursing a bottle of booze on the streets of NYC in 1998 when a woman happens upon his current state of unrest and offers an opportunity for a second chance.

The LGBTQ artist uses the visuals in the music video for “Up” as a way to shed light on issues that run rampant in the community. Ang Low has been honest about his past which has included prison time, depression, substance use, and rejection in the industry.

“‘Up’ is a story about going higher, getting better, moving forward, and second chances,” said Ang Low. “When I started writing the album (two-and-a-half years ago), labels had pushed me away… most of my industry contacts faded, and I was just a depressed, lonely producer. I began writing this album because I just needed relief. Nothing was going right, and I just needed to write something to feel anything.”

Ang Low developed a great team of creative support from producers, writers, directors, choreographers, and costume designers.

“I was getting comfort from just being an artist,” he said. “All that I had been looking for to make me happy, I found that happiness in my art. As low as I felt, the music kept pulling me up. ‘Up’ describes that journey.”

Through Ang Low’s dream, he is taken to a place where he has to decide if he wants to keep going up.