A former K-Pop member of the girl group f(x) is making a new name for herself, embracing her identity, and delivering a fresh set of new music to Denver fans this Sunday, January 26. That’s right, Amber Liu, better known as simply Amber, has been working hard since the sudden departure from the South Korean company SM Entertainment in late 2019 and has hit the road to show fans what she’s got up her sleeve, solo style.

In her latest single, “Stay Calm,” off the brand new EP titled X, Amber begins the song off with a mantra that is relatable and identifiable to all of us who came into our own queer identities.

“I’m gonna be who I should have been a long time ago/ No doubt of mine is going to keep what I feel inside”

The singer takes to a clearing in the mountains to sing her truth in the music video which accompanies “Stay Calm.” As intermittent scenes of dance rehearsals, workouts, and studio time weave in and out to tell the story of the hard work and dedication that Amber has been putting into her solo music project.

In f(x), Amber was primarily known for her Sporty Spice aesthetic and rapping technique and style, however she has chosen to ditch the hip hop influence in favor for a more pop, melodic driven sound that showcases her vocal abilities as a singer. However, that sporty look hasn’t dwindled and Amber isn’t about to catering to labels, opinions, or pressure from any external sources.

As a more androgynous, tomboy presenting woman, Amber has said that her conservative Asian cultural background has often times brought judgement to her stance on LGBTQ issues as well as representation and equality in the industry. Though Amber was born in West Hills, California, and has returned to America to work on her music career, her parents are from Taiwan and are very involved in church, and carried the gender binary traditions with them.

While Amber may have said bye-bye to her K-Pop roots for an Americanized version of pop music, she has kept those strong dance moves alive and is showing them off in “Stay Calm” and on tour.

Though the singer was recently facing some controversy on social media for making racially insensitive remarks while witnessing a black man being harassed and handcuffed by white police officers in November of 2019, Amber apologized in a statement and has vowed to educate herself and be more sensitive and aware in the future.

In her statement, Amber said: “It was my fault for not being more aware of how the systemic racism in the United States has continued and gotten worse while I spent the last 10 years overseas. I 100% do not stand for racism and discrimination. I 100% do not stand for racism and discrimination. It angers me that he was singled out because of the color of his skin. It is completely unjust and I am so sorry for not seeing the whole situation and jumping to a conclusion. I’m sorry for hurting you guys.

“I’ve always stood for equality, I’ve always stood for love, I believe in #BlackLivesMatter, and I’m so sorry I’ve negatively affected so many people because of my ignorance and I will continue to educate myself in this matter.”

As the controversy has waned, Amber has been keeping a low profile and has been sticking to focusing on music, the tour, and continuing the journey in finding herself in the K-Pop-less pop world.

Now, turn that sound up for Amber and we’ll see you this Sunday at The Gothic Theater for her live show!