Sorted, the beloved underground rave that takes over Denver every few months, is back, celebrating its third year anniversary! And, as always, it’s queer-inclusive. We’ve reported in the past about how they go out of their way to be a safe space, and this year, they are bringing even more off-kilter dance music to the mile high.

This year, the lineup features Special Request, the alias of house and techno stalwart Paul Woolford. The project apparently spans house, techno, jungle, and hardcore, so get stoked! He’s also apparently known for a re-work of a Lana Del Ray song.

Also on the lineup are newnumbertwo b2b C-Toph, Alala.One, RheAnnon, Normal Ones, The Brandon Brown, and local drum n’ bass badass Maggie Despise!

“If you’re looking for a throwback to the heady days of rave filtered through a modern lens, along with the warm and welcoming vibe that characterize Sorted parties, there’s a little something for everyone here,” said Veronica Lamaak, one of the founders of Sorted. “An OUT FRONT reader favorite!”

Sorted 3 will take place this Saturday at The Fusion Factory, 3563 Walnut, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. It’s BYOB, the party doesn’t end at 2 a.m., and it’s bound get crazy. Come out!