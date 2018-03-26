The days are getting longer and the prices of sunflower seeds is increasing. The sky peaks in with colors blue and purple. Though the tumbleweed curls of gray clouds still darken the afternoons and the wind frizzes up our hair, but the world is beginning to greet us with finer days.

Cutting back on the gray days and welcoming SPF 50 into our lives once more, this will surely be an unforgettable time. While summer can mean getting your iced latte order wrong or not getting invited to the wedding, it’s also a great excuse to get outside. Warmer days means more people peeling their skin from the leather couches and venturing out. Tuning into a good song to block out the chaos that is social interaction can help preserve the sanity of some. Here are some suggestions of how to do so.

If you’re still reminiscing about the last summer breakup, don’t go into this one continuing to do so. They probably don’t deserve you, anyway. Instead, enjoy a long drive with some 80s disco vibes via “I Don’t Want You Back,” off BORNS’ new album Blue Madonna. Fall in love with this fashion icon instead.

For a beach day hang out, Circa Waves pulled through. Their song “Deserve This” maintains a simple yet danceable beat. Here is when the SPF 50 serves its purpose.

Jelani Aryeh is a young artist with music mixed with genres such as rap and pop. “Delusions” by Jelani fits well on the days you need a good cry.

For those of you out of high school, good for you. Do you miss it? I hope not, but if you do, Peach Pit is a band with songs about youth. “Seventeen” is a good one to sing in the mirror to. “Tommy’s Party” is based on a party the frontman went to when he was younger. Peach Pit brings out the ugly and the wonderful being young comes along with.

Speaking of giving a “Frick you” to getting older, Roy Blair’s “Grow Up” excites just that. The low-qual sound doesn’t compare to the lyrics the song comes along with, but they intertwine nicely. It’s like sunscreen on sale.

Now back to heartbreak.

“Culdesac” by Merlyn Wood is certain to pull some heartstrings and perhaps bring back memories. Have a cry to Merlyn’s song.

For the fans of acoustic songs, Cavetown has just that. The solo artist released his new album, Lemon Boy, and every song on never disappoints. The buildup of beats and melodies will leave you wanting to look and the stars or plant a lemon tree.

For the folks that still haven’t gotten rid of their teenage angst, Burst and Decay by The Wonder Years is an entire EP with acoustic punk. Sing your angst out; it’s a good feeling.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise is an alternative indie band for our local hipsters. The band’s name is as great as the band itself. Personally, their Audiotree live session encapsulates their sound and rawness all in one.

What Do You Think About The Car?, an album by Declan Mckenna, is another summer must. Declan’s voice and music has undertones of David Bowie with a uniqueness of his own. The whole album is a bop.

Matt Maltese. Enough said. His music is sadness, love, and humor rolled into one. Matt’s music is usually played on the piano, so you know it’s gonna be a rough night. Get your wine glass and sway to “Paper Thin Hotel” or his new single, “The Greatest Comedian.”

The hotter and longer days shouldn’t be spent laying on a sweaty couch. Rather, the ideal day is to stand on your moist couch and pretend you’re on a stage.