Co-headliners Social Distortion and Flogging Molly spent a rowdy two nights in Denver at the city’s new and shiny Mission Ballroom in RiNo on September 13 and 14. Dedicated fans have been waiting a long time for this night, and folks who are simply lovers of punk music with a ton of flair were not disappointed.

Social Distortion, who formed in 1978 in Fullerton, CA, have paved the way for countless punk and rock bands since. Currently fronted by lead singer and guitarist Mike Ness, the only original member of the band, the revolving lineup continues to tour, release new music, and is now celebrating 40 years of a successful career in music.

Best known for hits like “Ball and Chain,” “Story of My Life,” and “Bad Luck,” the band has been labeled a variety of genre leaders including cowpunk, punk rock, and alternative rock. Regardless of genre, amount fo time between albums, and number of differing band members, Social Distortion have earned a slot in the hall of fame of timeless musicians.

Check out their schedule of tour stops to catch Social Distortion!

The Celtic rock band Flogging Molly, who are currently touring with Social Distortion, have been bringing Irish folk punk hits to American since 2008, though the band have been playing out of Dublin since 1993. The seven-piece rock outfit are known for their hefty combination of fiddle, accordion, mandolin, and electric rock sounds that crescendo so sweetly that you feel as though you’re being transported back to the motherland. The energy was high at Mission Ballroom on Saturday night, and the room was rocking with crowd surfers and moshers as all got down with their favorite Dublin rockers.

The co-headliners Social Distortion and Flogging Molly were accompanied by openers The Devil Makes Three and Le Butcherettes.

All photos by Veronica L. Holyfield

