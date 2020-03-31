During times of stress and isolation, it’s easy to turn to our vices to provide comfort, to ease the loneliness, and to simply pass the time. When the party stops, and those inner voices get louder than you can bear, it may feel like sobriety is the last thing left on the to-do list. Perhaps this time of isolation and quarantine could be a great time to kick a bad habit and do some self-work.

Sobriety means something different to everyone, and it doesn’t always simply mean putting down the booze or the drugs. It could be challenging the use of an eating disorder to cope or even getting some much-needed distance from online shopping. No matter what, I argue that every single human alive deals with stress, anxiety, and fear in occasionally unhealthy or downright harmful and destructive ways.

LGBTQ folks are at a disproportionately higher rate of developing substance abuse issues, and according to a 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health serious mental illness and major depressive episodes significantly increased in LGB young adults during 2015 to 2018. Trans-identifying individuals are at a greater risk for suicide, as they are twice as likely to think about and attempt suicide than LGB people.

As queer bars have long stood as safe spaces for LGBTQ folks, the lack of access to these places now that strategies to stop the spread of COVID-19 has temporarily shut them down is causing many to feel a loss of community and affirming support. In turn, many are turning to isolated drinking and drug use.

As sobriety may be a scary reality some of us need to inch closer towards, the path to health is not linear, nor is it one to take alone. With this time to reflect and distance from the party scene, this could be the best time to reset and come out of quarantine with some fresh goals.

Looking to take a break from substance use or other unwanted behaviors? Here are some queer-centric ways to get started.

Still wanna get crafty for happy hour or sip on a frosty-mugged beer on these warmer days? Sober drink lines like Gruvi and Athletic Beer Co. are bringing all the flavor with zero ABV. Mocktails are even tastier when sipped over the final season of Schitt’s Creek on your very own couch.

GayandSober.org is holding daily “Living Sober” virtual meetings at 9 p.m. EST where folks can get online support.

The Phoenix, a sober, active community and gym, are still fostering human connection (from a safe social distance) and are holding online classes including meditation, yoga, and crossfit, and are also delivering a daily Recovery Social Hour.

Facebook groups like The OUTsiders and Sober Denver are a great way to stay in community. Whether it’s shifting focus to help others, share important resources, or a way to reach out for support, the communities online are the safest spaces for many queer folks right now.

Envision:You, the Colorado LGBTQ+ Mental Health & Substance Use Disorder Initiative, has an abundant list of resources on their website to help folks access the vital assistance they may need during these times of much needed community.