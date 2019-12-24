The Mexican-American, queer rapper Snow Tha Product geared up and showed up with her crew to Denver’s Mission Ballroom on Friday, December 20. Donning her signature hoodie, she showed love to the crowd, her fam, and the folks on stage with her as she rhymed through hit after hit, making the crowd go wild.

Since Snow has made her impression on the scene as a well-respected artist back in 2012, she has steadily been releasing mixed tapes and remixes with artists like Tech N9ne, The Cataracs, Trae tha Truth, CyHi the Prynce, Dizzy Wright, and Ty Dolla Sign.

Known best for her singles “Waste of Time,” “Bilingue,” and “Say Bitch,” Snow came through Denver during her current Goin’ Off Tour and provided the crowd an energetic and honest set with community and storytelling.

While the massive venue of Mission was only about halfway full, the enthusiasm and engagement of the crowd made the space feel packed. Phones up, flashlights on, and rolled posters in air gave Snow what she needed to pull out all the stops and let it all go on stage.

Taking breaks between songs, Snow talked about her coming out as queer, about her pride in being a Mexican-American, breaking up fights in the crowd, and her gratitude for her fans.

Snow has credit due to her rapid-fire style of rapping and, it’s evident that she has been influenced by artists such as Missy Elliott, Da Brat, and Eminem. She incorporates R&B elements and draws from sounds reminiscent of Lauryn Hill, Aaliyah, and Amy Winehouse.

Snow is bilingual, speaking fluent English and Spanish, and records and performs in both languages.

From “Ay Ay Ay,” to the Fuck Trump chanting, the night capped off Snow’s final performance of the decade. While she is one the rare female, gay rappers in the industry, she is crafting an audience that doesn’t care either way. They just want good music, and that’s what Snow delivers.