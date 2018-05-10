A small, unassuming border town in Texas just elected a gay mayor, and he’s not here to cover his identity.

According to New Now Next, Democrat Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano won the election in Del Rio, Texas, with more than 60% of the popular vote. The town has fewer than 41,000 people, and would definitely be considered a small and out-of-the-way spot.

Lozano is the first openly gay mayor to be elected, and he’s also the youngest. He also served in the Air Force during “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and had to serve in silence and inform other LGBTQ folks when they were being discharged because of their orientation. Recently, he marched in a veteran’s appreciation parade wearing heals. His days not asking and not telling are behind him.

“Stonewall happened because drag queens and a minority group stood up to animosity, and I had to go back in the closet because of that same hatred,” Lozano stated, according to New Now Next. “I know what that was like, and it translates to today’s campaign. I’m not going to bow down. I am who I am. Accept me or not.”

Lozano is living proof that acceptance and queer support can happen in the most unlikely of places.

