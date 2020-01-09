Frost:Nixon may be a little too close to home for some right now, as it details the tumultuous times of Richard Nixon’s reign and Watergate.

The Watergate scandal was brought to light on June 17, 1972. On this day, several burglars were detained in the Watergate buildings in Washington. It was later revealed the burglars were connected to Nixon’s reelection campaign.

With the Vietnam War going on, conservatives felt that staying in political power was essential. Shying away from pesky advertisements, the reelection campaign turned to espionage instead. The illegal tap into the Democratic National Committee’s Watergate headquarters began in May, and culminated when they got caught. Phones were tapped and documents were stolen by Nixon’s Committee to Re-Elect the President (CREEP). The phone tapping, and the infamous extraction of important documents in June, were both failures.

After the success of Nixon’s reelection, it was later uncovered that the president had involvement in the burglary. Various people plead guilty to being involved in espionage. After investigations and an impeachment trial, Nixon resigned from his presidency on August 5.

Today, we see a similar theme played out by our nation’s leader, making a play about Nixon’s resignation and betrayal of the country even more timely.

The Vintage Theateris now showing Frost/Nixon, a play that tackles the events beginning after Nixon’s resignation. Nixon hid from the public eye for almost two years until journalist David Frost was granted exclusive interviews with the former president. Frost/Nixon showcases the interviews in a different light by highlighting the intent of both sides. Scott Gaines portrays David Frost in the local performance, and Denis Berkfeldt takes on the role of Richard Nixon.

The Vintage Theater says about the show: “When these two titans come together for a series of interviews, it’s clear that on-the television image is king, and only one will come out on top.”

Frost/Nixon will be playing at the Vintage Theater in Aurora now until February 9. Shows at the theater are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be found online or by calling 303-856-7830.