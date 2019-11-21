13: The Astonishing Lives of the Neuromantics

By Yves Navant

This local graphic novel looks at life in a dark future where queerness is penalized and the rich can literally purchase the body parts of the poor. Part smart, social commentary and part trippy, sci-fi realness with awesome art, Yves Navant’s book is an awesome gift for the woke nerd in your life. Learn more at yvesnavant.com.

AU Stream ANC Headphones

If you’re looking for audio that gives back, look no further than AU Sounds. AU Stream ANC headphones come with active noise-cancellation, rapid wireless charging, and a 13mm titanium driver. The AU Stream ANCs provide a premium audio quality for music creators and listeners, and they are also a friend and ally of the music community. They pledge to donate one dollar from every Ausounds headphone product sold to MusiCares and the Recording Academy to help them provide a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need. Visit ausounds.com.

Keel Vodka

Keel Vodka just started making a sparkling soda, and we can’t get enough. They’d be remiss to not jump on the alcoholic seltzer water bandwagon, and it’s a good thing they did, because their smooth, clean vodka pairs wonderfully with the seltzer water flavor. Support a local vodka company and drink Keel at whatever local bars carry it. Find out more at keelvodka.com.

54 Degrees Celsius ‘I’m Flaming Gay’ Candle

What’s more fun than a candle that says “I’m Flaming Gay?” 54 Degrees Celsius makes awesome candles for every occasion, including being really, really gay, and we’re here for it. Snag your own flamer at 54celsius.com.

Singular Stock

Owner and local artisan Neil Stock curates fabric decor from cleverly designed, everyday items to meticulously crafted soft furnishings for special occasions.

“I sew and create things that I hope will spark joy, delighting in designing the idea, concept, color and fabric, and bringing to life a cohesive creation of something beautiful,” he said.

Whether you’re looking for holiday stockings and hats or naughty lumberjacks, this is your one-stop shop for queer-owned goodness. Stock gives his time, talent, and tithes to local organizations. You can shop at singularstock.com.

Adam’s Nest

Looking for art, apparel, and jewelry that is politically engaged, socially conscious, a bit naughty, and queer-centric? Adam’s Nest, based in Provincetown, is a must-stop shop for all the swag, from pins and tees to high brow literature and one-of-a-kind art. Not only do they deliver fierce and fun messages with their pieces, every item gives back to one of the many LGBTQ organizations they support, like SAGE, Trevor Project, and Rainbow Railroad. Online ordering is available year round, so get to clicking and snatch up something queer for a cause! Check them out at adamsnest.com.

Super Queer Mugs and More from Hope Tank

64 Broadway, Denver

Hope Tank is brimming with gifts that give back, as every single item in the store benefits charity. If you’re looking for queer-specific gifts there, you won’t have to search too far in the brightly colored store. They have a Jonathan Van Ness mug, a gay couple mug, some cute cards, and drag candles, just to name a few items. Come check it all out!

Birdwig’s Corkaine Yard Game

Corkaine was created to allow everyone at a party to play games whether it’s parents, kids, and grandparents, or a group of teens. It is a game for everyone and for any occasion, and you can support a local company instead of buying from the big guys or wasting plastic cups on beer pong. Check them out at corkaine.com.