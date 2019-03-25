Yet another shooting took place at an LGBTQ space this weekend when a man opened fire at a queer bar in Palm Springs, CA, injuring two people.

According to New Now Next, a fight broke out at Toucan’s Tiki Lounge and shots were fired.

There is an active shooter at Toucans in Palm Springs — Ed Malyon (@eaamalyon) March 24, 2019

The two victims are apparently in stable condition after being taken to the hospital. The suspect fled the scene, but because many did catch the altercation on camera, there is hope that he will be brought to justice.