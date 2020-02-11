She-ra, princess of power, is an icon for women everywhere. Many 80s and 90s babies grew up knowing her as the flashy, feminist foil to the super-queer He-Man, and now she’s back in a reboot TV show. So it’s no surprise that Shira wanted to take and harness that feminist power with her project, Shiragirl. As a bisexual feminist trying to make it in showbiz, things aren’t always easy, but like her mythical namesake, she is committed to fighting the good fight.

<noscript><iframe title="SHIRAGIRL - NOTHIN TO LOSE (at Bedrock Studios LA)" width="1200" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rIc-HqdZ1JA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

How did you first get started advocating for women and music, and where do you see the future of women in music going?

Back when I was on Warped Tour, I noticed the lack of women on stages and decided to crash the tour in my pink RV! From there, I created the first-ever, all-girl stage (which Warped founder Kevin Lyman dubbed the Shiragirl Stage) for female-fronted band—which hosted artists from the legend Joan Jett, to Paramore’s first ever tour. As for the future, I believe women will keep fighting and rocking until we have equal representation! There is just so much talent out there in many genres across the board.

Why was it important for you to try and shake things up at Warped Tour and see more female participation?

Coming from NYC and the riot grrrl scene, I knew these female artists existed—there was a common misconception that they didn’t exist—and I just wanted to get them more exposure. I had some friends in an amazing, all-girl hardcore band called Morgan Storm; they actually worked with Eyeball Records alongside My Chemical Romance back in the day—they were very inspirational. Nothing like an all-girl mosh pit screaming empowering lyrics with fists in the air! Women supporting women.

Who are some of your favorite female artists right now?

I love up-and-coming artists from Doll Skin (melodic hardcore rock) and Bad Cop Bad Cop (punk rock) to Whitney Peyton (hip-hop). For bigger artists, I enjoy KFlay, Billie Eilish, and The Interrupters.

How do you think we can make music more inclusive and accessible for queer people?

I wish I had the answer. But I do believe popular culture and society are changing for the better. First came representation with TV shows like Ellen, Glee, and gay marriage, and I think we will see more and more accessible queer musical icons to reflect the changing culture.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

We are super excited to launch our new platform for women in music, Gritty in Pink. Starting off with a new monthly event in L.A., we have big plans to make noise worldwide!

Gritty in Pink Galentine’s event Get tickets here. If you live in the L.A. area and want to catch Shiragirl live, check her out tonight, February 11, at a specialat The Satelite.