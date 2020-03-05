It can be frustrating when we don’t have someone to confide in about subjects that may be considered “too personal” or “awkward,” especially when it comes to sexuality. However, everyone needs a healthy outlet to comfortably explore their desires, frustration, and carnality. Amanda E.K., editor in-chief at Suspect Press, is hosting a journaling event that tackles sexual wellness and body positivity. The workshop, titled Journaling For The Body, will be held March 18 at Awakening Boutique in RiNo.

Awakening Boutique is an independent, woman-owned sex shop that has partnered with E.K. to open up a conversation about deep-seated questions or curiosity’s. Owners Rose Kalasz and Tory Johnson have made it their mission to create a store where shopping for sex products is as fun and acceptable as shopping for a new hair dryer. It is not uncommon to be abashed, even in front of medical professionals, when asking about fetishes, masturbation, genital diseases, or anything else that wasn’t outrightly covered during the ten-minute, sex-ed video shown in elementary school.

“Many of the people who come into our shop are too embarrassed to ask the questions they’re most curious about, but that’s why we’re here, said Johnson.”

It’s so important to promote open involvement with sex culture because when people don’t feel accepted by society, they often become self-contemptuous. In these cases, being able to write down one’s thoughts and feelings is a healthy way to keep from bottling everything inside. A therapeutic and easy way to express oneself is through journaling. It’s also more satisfying than exploding your emotions all over an Uber driver when you just can’t hold it in anymore. The workshop will also be a chance to gather with like-minded individuals and build a network within the community.

As the organizer, E.K. has focused her intention on identifying the value of desires, manifesting goals, being honest with oneself, and being open to trying new things, even when it can seem scary. The workshop will be tailored to those who have yet to pick up a pen as well as those who have been journaling for years. Writing prompts will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to spark conversations amongst the group. Awakening Boutique will be a perfect venue, as it’s set up as a safe space for anyone who walks in and provides easy access to accessories that may allow you to try something new when you get home.

Journaling For The Body will be structured as an introduction, in order to propel attendees to continue their own journaling efforts into the future. Tickets and more information can be found on Facebook or the official Eventbrite page.