Colorado’s Gender Identity Center is being pushed towards shutting down after 40 years of service to our community. The center has less than a month to raise $100,000 simply to continue existing on a very minimal basis.

The Gender Identity Center of Colorado provides much-needed social and clinical support for trans and gender non-conforming individuals and their loved ones.

The Gender Identity Center recently moved to a new building which, while allowing for more private counseling for clients, also costs $6,000 a month in rent. On top of that, they lost the ability to see clients on a clinical level in May of this year after their executive/clinical director resigned. This rapidly dried up their flow of income, leaving the center in desperate need of assistance simply to pay rent.

“We are conducting a nationwide search for a new clinical director and hope to have someone hired by August. However, because it will take a few months to generate a new Medicaid contract, submit bills, and receive income, we need a financial buffer until that occurs,” said Board of Directors Member at Large Beck Hickman.

Without the Gender Identity Center, many individuals in the community will be forced to look elsewhere for support.

“Numerous current and former GIC clients, including GIC Board of Trustees member Emma Shinn, have voiced how the Gender Identity Center provided them with life-saving affirming care and community. Funding the GIC will help continue to serve a community that is historically disadvantaged and has few resources that provide the level of support that the GIC does.” continued Hickman.

The center has already raised $8,000 due to local support, but still need about five more months of operating costs to be provided. Please consider helping out a local support system for our community!