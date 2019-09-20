Ten of the 12 democratic presidential candidates will be attending the two LGBTQ forums, NewNowNext posted. Many of the candidates have shown their support for queer issues during the democratic debate which occurred earlier this year.

However, Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang will not be attending both of the queer forums. Although the pair have sections detailing plans of action on their website about LGBTQ issues, they won’t be making an in-person appearance.

One of the two events will be held September 20 at Coe College, and it will be hosted by Angelica Ross who stars in the queer show Pose. This event will specifically tackle LGBTQ issues in rural areas. Sanders will be holding a town hall in North Carolina on that day.

October 10 is scheduled to be the day of the second LGBTQ forum. This event will be held in Los Angeles, and the discussion will be broadcast live.

Both Sanders and Yang will miss this event as well. Their reason for not attending the October date has not been disclosed.

With both candidates supporting LGBTQ issues and making them one of their focuses, not attending both of the events seems to be a bad look on the pair. Still, it’s not yet clear if they’re simply not making it a priority, or there is some kind of prior engagement keeping them away.

Luckily, if their lack of engagement is a dealbreaker, there are another 10 to choose from.