For the first time, major wedding attire company David’s Bridal included a same-gender couple made up of two brides in one of their ads.

The ad is titled “Rewrite the Rules” and includes several couples, one of which is same-gender.

“We wanted to make sure this spot represented what we see from brides today,” David’s Bridal’s chief marketing officer Liz Crystal told“We value every type of bride.”

The company apparently filed for bankruptcy in November, faced with new bridal start-ups and other companies that seem more relevant to younger folks getting married. This could be the reason for the inclusive switch.

Yay for love… and equality! @davidsbridal to show same-sex couple for the first time in a new TV ad https://t.co/3KtuQVhI2i #TVAdvertising #FridayFeeling — Lee Singletary (@LeeSingletary) January 4, 2019

The ad will appear on TV and also on social media.