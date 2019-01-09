For the first time, major wedding attire company David’s Bridal included a same-gender couple made up of two brides in one of their ads.
The ad is titled “Rewrite the Rules” and includes several couples, one of which is same-gender.
The company apparently filed for bankruptcy in November, faced with new bridal start-ups and other companies that seem more relevant to younger folks getting married. This could be the reason for the inclusive switch.
Yay for love… and equality! @davidsbridal to show same-sex couple for the first time in a new TV ad https://t.co/3KtuQVhI2i #TVAdvertising #FridayFeeling
— Lee Singletary (@LeeSingletary) January 4, 2019
The ad will appear on TV and also on social media.