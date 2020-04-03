In a press release statement, Carolyn Herbert, president of the Colorado Gay Rodeo Association (CGRA), announced that the Rocky Mountain Regional Rodeo 38 will be postponed due the outbreak of COVID-19. However, she also had this to say about the unfortunate cancellation:

“During this tough time, we will be refocusing our energy back to the community that has sponsored us for the past 39 years. We will be there for other organizations, businesses, and members of the community in various ways.”

In these tough times, this is an important message for all event associations to send out in light of cancellations or reschedulings. Even though events may be cancelled, there are still ways to help and contribute to the people that help these events, and there are ways to keep the community moving and connected. CGRA has been running since 1981 and supporting men and women in the sport of rodeo and the country-western lifestyle and culture.

Members of the LGBTQ community come from all walks of life. The western/country standard is often a headstrong heterosexual white male, but rodeo and country culture is not owned by one gender or sex. The important thing is to be welcoming to others who are in the same community as you. It is a changing world we live in, and all must adapt to it.

More and more events will begin to get cancelled as this outbreak continues. Please do not leave your home unless absolutely necessary; practice social distancing, and wash your hands. It is up to us to help flatten the curve and stop the spread of this virus. Everyone here at OUT FRONT would like to say thank you to everyone in the healthcare and grocery store industries for all the hard work they have done and will continue to do until this virus is beaten.