If waiting for a new season of Glow has given you seriously lady wrestling withdraw, you’re in luck. Herman’s Hideaway is playing host to Respect Women’s Wrestling tonight, so put on your leg warmers, get out your airhorn, and come on down.

To make things even better, Respect Women’s Wrestling is very queer.Kiera Hogan and Diamante, who will be a part of the match tonight, are also a lesbian couple. They’ve been making headlines with their relationship and the fact that they fight together in tag-team matches.

“When I’m with you, I act different. In a good way,” the couple wrote via a social post where they came out, according to Outsports. I smile more, and I laugh more. I don’t have to pretend everything is OK when it’s really not. With you, I can drop the fake smile and put on a real one. I don’t feel hurt and alone when I’m with you. You’re easy to talk to; you listen to me; you understand me. I don’t have to worry about holding back with you. I don’t feel self conscious. I don’t ever feel insecure or sad; you show me that you really do care. With you, it’s not just an act. You bring out my best self, and I really appreciate your company. With you, I’m different. With you, I’m happy. What I have with you, I don’t want that with anyone else.”

“We just are so happy with each [other] we wanted to share our love and happiness with the world and not hide it anymore,” Hogan added.

Showing that wrestling can be queer-friendly as well as sweet and touchy-feely, these two are shattering stigmas just like they shatter opponents in the ring. Come out to Hermans’ Hideaway tonight to catch Allie Gato, Diamante, Veda Scott, Kiera Hogan, Abandon, and more. The show is $15 in advance, $18 at the door, and doors open at 7 p.m.

Image courtesy of Respect Women’s Wrestling on Facebook