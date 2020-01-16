A bill has been introduced to the Colorado House of Representatives for consideration which would prevent young trans and nonbinary folks from accessing and acquiring the affirming medical treatments they need.

Submitted by republican Representative Shane Sandridge, HB20-1114 was delivered to the floor with the title Protect Minors From Mutilation and Sterilization. The bill states that it would classify sex reassignment treatment of a minor a criminal act. This would include surgical procedures as well as the dispensing and prescribing of drug or hormone treatments to young folks under the age of 18.

The bill goes on to say that, if passed, “Unlawful sex reassignment treatment of a minor is a class 3 felony,” and “A health care professional who is convicted of unlawful sex reassignment treatment of a minor is subject to professional disciplinary action.”

While HB20-1114 is being sponsored by a list of republican Representatives 13 names deep, Colorado has leading lawmakers and politicians, such as Rep Brianna Titone, who demand access to trans healthcare and intend to use their power to fight for trans rights.

I want the #trans community and allies in Colorado to know that I will stand up for you against these bills. I’ll fight those who try to take away necessary healthcare. I will not let legislation like this try to erase you. Thank you for fighting for us! — Christopher Jones (@Chris_Pat_Jones) January 16, 2020

As 2019 was a monumental year for LGBTQ folks here in Colorado with the passing of the monumental Jude’s Law, and for queer youth specifically with the ban on conversion therapy, trans folks continue to be a target of Trump supporters. Creating a bill which would prevent young, trans people the access to gender affirming healthcare treatments and procedures is another assault on the humanity and decency we demand from those in positions of power.