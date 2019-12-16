Earlier this month, Envision:You joined with the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative of Colorado (RALI) as part of their broader commitment to increase awareness of the behavioral health needs of Colorado’s LGBTQ community, including those around substance use disorders.

Envision:You’s campaign centers on the heightened affect mental health concerns and substance abuse disorder

have on members of the LGBTQ community. Envision:You is organized to improve the level of understanding,

access, and care related to these issues.

RALI Colorado brings together local, state, and national leaders to identify lasting solutions to help end the

state’s opioid crisis. RALI sponsored the public awareness campaign.

Three prominent Coloradans, each of whom is deeply committed to improving the health and well-being of all

Coloradans, have also joined the campaign to raise awareness and capacity around mental health issues in

Colorado’s LGBTQ+ community. State Representative Leslie Herod, former State Senator Linda Newell, and Michelle Barnes, executive director of the Colorado Department of Human Services, each taped public service announcements (PSAs) scheduled to air on radio stations in parts of Colorado in December.

The PSAs encourage LGBTQ community members to access resources and services if they or a loved one are affected by mental health illness or substance use disorder and encourage loved ones to spot the warning signs of opioid misuse. The ads will began running in metro Denver and across other Colorado radio markets on December 9.

According to Steven Haden, co-founder of Envision:You, “We are grateful for RALI’s commitment to improving

the well-being of Colorado’s queer community. Because of their support, we are able to work toward a day

when the disproportionate psychological burden LGBTQ+ folks encounter fades away to a distant past.”