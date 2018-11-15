The Holidays can be a rough time for queer people. Despite the colorful lights, comforting smells, and promise of time off from work or school, many LGBTQ folks have been cut off from their families and don’t feel they have a support system to fall back on. That’s where the Rainbow Cards Project comes in.

According to Pink News El Roberts-Wright, a queer woman based in the U.K., decided to send cards to LGBTQ folks who have been disowned by their families. She started by tweeting about her intentions, and when she received a bigger response, decided to turn it into an actual fundraiser. She started the project in 2016 and is still going strong.

yes! this project is based in the uk but fully international, meaning that anyone anywhere in the world can send or receive cards! go to: https://t.co/6Vfg91k2yH for more info about how to send cards! https://t.co/5ePqk2Gil6 — The Rainbow Cards Project (@rainbowcards) November 15, 2018

“I know I can never replace someone’s relatives, but I can reach out with a little kindness and help them feel like a part of a bigger family,” Roberts-Wright told Pink News. “I hope each card someone receives helps prove to the recipient that they are loved and they see that someone out there cares enough to write to them, and that in turn lessens the isolation they feel and helps them feel proud of who they are.”

While it’s just a small gesture, receiving a personalized Christmas card can make all the difference in the world to someone lonely. You can read more about her fundraiser if you’d like to receive a card or help out.