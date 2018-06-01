Youth activists made a splash by standing up for indigenous land rights and ceremonies, and took home an award in honor of their efforts.

The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award is given to those who stood up to oppression and took a risk in doing so. Those who help preserve human rights have been acknowledged in over 30 countries.

The 2018 RFK award will be given to the International Indigenous Youth Council. The IICY’s mission is to protect indigenous land rights and ceremonies. This council is run by womxn and two-spirited people who believe in acting in a nonviolent way for human rights. They have been extremely active in fighting against the Dakota Access Pipeline. Their work has been extended to Chicago, Denver, Texas, New Mexico and South Dakota.

Also being honored alongside IICY are United We Dream, Color of Change, and March for Our Lives. The ceremony takes place on June 5 in Washington, D.C.