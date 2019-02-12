This year’s Grammy Awards were super femme, and a lot of the women making headlines are here, queer, and we can definitely get used to it.

Lady Gaga took home Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Best Pop Duo/Group. As a bi woman, she was the first openly LGBTQ person to take home awards in Best Solo Performance.

Brandi Carlile, who identifies as lesbian, became the first openly LGBTQ person to win Best American Roots Performance, a category that isn’t traditionally associated with the queer crowd.

St. Vincent, who also identifies as queer, won Best Rock Song and Best Recording Package.

Queer hero Janelle Monáe also performed at the ceremony, and we even got a little infusion of masc energy when Ricky Martin took the stage.

“This year’s out winners not only entertain the masses with their talents, but also use art to educate the masses and empower queer youth everywhere,” Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, said in a statement shared with NBC News. “The Recording Academy is making good on their commitment to include diverse artists, and tonight’s awards should be a signal to the entire music industry that audiences and critics alike celebrate LGBTQ musicians. “

If this is any indication of the pop scene we can expect in 2019, we’re here for it.